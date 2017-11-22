Swiss consumers spend CHF80 ($81.40) a year on fair-trade products, with fruit making up a quarter of that amount.
In 2016 the Swiss spent a total of CHF664.8 million on fair-trade products – 16% up on the previous year and a new record, umbrella organisation Swiss Fair Tradeexternal link said on Wednesday.
Demand had risen above all for multi-ingredient products such as yoghurt, ice cream and baked goods, with turnover increasing by 57%. Turnover for chocolate and other cocoa products climbed by 44%.
Swiss Fair Trade based its figures on all products sold in fair-trade shops and websites and products with a fair-trade seal sold in large stores.
According to the World Fair Trade Organizationexternal link, “Fair Trade is a trading partnership, based on dialogue, transparency and respect, that seeks greater equity in international trade. It contributes to sustainable development by offering better trading conditions to, and securing the rights of, marginalised producers and workers – especially in the South”.
swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts
