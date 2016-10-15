Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Fake bomb threat

Indian man sentenced over Geneva airport bomb hoax

in depth: Indian intersection

...

A 39-year-old Indian man behind a false bomb threat at Geneva airport on Thursday has been sentenced to six months in prison. 

According to the Swiss News Agency ATS, the Geneva public prosecutor delivered the sentence at a hearing after finding the accused guilty of “causing fear and alarm among the population”.  The passenger was late for his flight and his actions were a delaying tactic, stated ATS. 

However, as he was convicted by a final summary judgement, he can still oppose it. He is still a free man as the decision has not entered into force. 

On Thursday, Flight 2381 of the Russian airline Aeroflot had to be evacuated at the airport after the man presented himself at an airline counter shortly before 1pm claiming that there was a bomb on the plane. He later told police it was a joke. 

The plane’s destination was Moscow. In all, 115 passengers on board were evacuated. A bomb squad from the Geneva police investigated the presence of any explosive device.

The passengers were later transferred to another airplane to continue their journey to Moscow, according to Aeroflot. 

This is not the first time this year that someone has been sentenced for a false bomb alarm at Geneva airport. A 41-year-old French woman was given a six-month prison sentence, of which she must serve three, after she phoned the airport with the threat at the end of July. She was jealous of her husband's alleged mistress and wanted revenge, as she explained to a court in France. She also has to pay a CHF90,000 fine ($92,250) fine.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus