When the birds of prey wear hoods, they are much easier to transport.

Ulrich Lüthi walks with his birds in three or four different places every day.

Dozens of rooks fly off when Ulrich Lüthi walks through the streets with his bird of prey, Avalon.

Aléia returns without any problem over short distances. She trains flying up to 40 metres. Once ready, the birds can fly freely but not in a town.

"It looks like a fly," one child exclaims.

"Our mum is never going to believe us when we tell her that we saw a real bird of prey," declare Céleste and Lotte.

Lüthi often communicates with them without words.

"Is it a real one?" Ulrich Lüthi shows off his bird of prey.

The birds of prey use their claws to kill other animals.

Berta is already well trained and Ulrich Lüthi can let her fly on her own.

The Harris hawk Aléia is kept attached until she gets used to her environment.

Rook nests from last year. The aim is to encourage the rooks to nest elsewhere so they don't disturb people.

Berta is a three-year-old saker falcon. Females are much bigger than males.

A gallery of a falconer and his birds

This content was published on February 10, 2018 11:00 AM Feb 10, 2018 - 11:00

Falconer Ulrich Lüthi spends part of his time with his birds of prey hunting rooks in Swiss towns. swissinfo.ch spent a day watching them in action.

Lüthi’s birds sit on the back seat of his car, letting out the occasional high-pitched screech. In the front, a falcon’s hood decorated with feathers swings from the rear-view mirror. On the car’s dashboard, his key ring - a miniature falconer’s glove - gives away his passion and profession.

Lüthi, who lives in canton Bern, hasn’t had a holiday for at least 15 years. But he’s not unhappy about this.

“I have found my path in life,” he declares. Several years ago, scientists welcomed the increase in the number of rooks in Switzerland. But since then, the black birds are viewed more negatively, and their crowing and droppings disturb residents. Rooks are not always scared of humans but they fear birds of prey. City authorities have therefore turned to Lüthi to help hunt the birds.

With his birds of prey tucked under his arm, the falconer walks through city streets and parks in search of rooks. Curious passers-by often stop him and thank him for his work. Hunting rooks is just a part of his daily work, however. He also organises guided tours, proposes activities for children, takes part in medieval festivals and markets and works as a healer.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.