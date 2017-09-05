This content was published on September 5, 2017 11:53 AM Sep 5, 2017 - 11:53

Opening ceremony at Fantoche 2016.

(Fantoche)

Fantoche, Switzerland's International Animation Film Festival, is getting noticed by filmmakers around the world. A look at what's on offer.

With 2,094 films from 102 countries, the festival’s 15th edition, taking place from 5-10 September in Baden, has seen the highest number of submissions ever in its history.

The festival external linkpresents a selection of 17 feature film premieres, four with special behind-the-scenes presentations. In addition, Fantoche will feature 81 animated short films as part of the 'International Competition', 'Swiss Competition' and 'Competition for Children’s Films'.

What has now become an important meeting place for animated film lovers and the creative industry alike started in 1995 because of the founders’ desire to open up Switzerland to the “realm of boundless opportunities” that animation offers.

Until 2009, the festival was held only every two years. It has now become, together with Annecy in France, Stuttgart in Germany, Ottawa in Canada and Hiroshima in Japan, one of the most established festivals dedicated exclusively to the art of animation.



Here is a taste of the films that will be featured in this year’s programme external link :



Loving Vincent

Opening the festival is the British-Polish co-production by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, that through a remarkably time-consuming process resulted in more than 65,000 hand-painted frames to bring to life the tragic events surrounding Vincent van Gogh’s death.

Loving Vincent Loving Vincent

Have a nice day

To fix his girlfriend's failed plastic surgery, driver Xiao Zhang robs $1 million (CHF959,900) from his boss resulting in a hitman, a gangster and a robber chasing him and the money.

The film, which will screened in the presence of producer Yang Chen, is a noir gangster thriller with socially critical undertones. The second feature animation by Liu Jian captivates with its surreal imagery, drawn by the director himself over the course of three years.

Have a nice day Have a nice day

In this Corner of the World

Japanese Sunao Katabuchi’s film follows the life of the young woman Suzu, whose existence has been shaped by the war in Hiroshima and who, thanks to her creative view of the world, nevertheless, faces everyday life with charm and humour.

In this Corner of the World In this corner of the world

Haarig

In one of the Swiss feature film submissions in competition this “animadoc” by Anka Schmid blends archive footage with stop animation to tell her generation’s body hair stories, whether as a body ornament or as a political statement.

Haarig Haring

Lupus

Part of the 81 short films in competition, in this animated documentary, a Colombian/French co-production, the director Carlos Gomez Salamanca traces back the murder of a security guard in a disadvantaged neighbourhood of Bogotà who was killed by a pack of stray dogs.

Lupus Lupus

The End of the Line

In this short film, part of the Kids competition, the Brazilian director William Côgo is inspired by Brazilian indigenous art to tell the story of a group of animals who have to patiently wait in line and discover new reasons to be there.

The End of the Line The End of the Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.



