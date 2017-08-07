This content was published on August 7, 2017 7:59 PM Aug 7, 2017 - 19:59

Animal rights activists monitor the entrance to the farm where at least 13 dead horses were found (Keystone)

Police in northeastern Switzerland have detained a horse dealer suspected of cruelty to animals and closed down his farm near Lake Constance.

About 300 animals, including horses, pigs, cows, sheep, goats and lamas will be evacuated and the suspect lost his licence as an animal breeder, according to Walter Schönholzer of the Thurgau cantonal government.

He described the situation for the animals as “appalling”.

Monday’s move comes following last week’s publication of photos of dead or malnourished horses taken by a former employee on the farm and protests by animal rights activists.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that at least 13 horses were found dead at the farm in the village of Hefenhofen over the past few months.

Controls and convictions

The suspect has previous convictions for animal cruelty. A court in 2013 limited the breeder’s licence to 60 horses.

The Thurgau authorities said regular controls on the farm in the past few years had revealed shortcomings but these had always been corrected as a result of the official reprimand.

Activists staged demonstrations, held vigils and launched a massive social media campaign over the past few days. A petition was also handed in to the cantonal government calling for the authorities to intervene.

The VgT animal rights group has accused the cantonal government of turning a blind eye to a notorious animal tormentor.

swissinfo.ch with agencies/urs