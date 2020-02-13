Navigation

Fatality Man dies from injuries after Stoos chairlift accident

The broken chairlift sits on the snow

Following a collision with a winch cable for a piste vehicle, the four-person chairlift fell some ten metres to the ground.

(Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

A 40-year-old man from canton Zurich, who was seriously injured in a chairlift accident in central Switzerland last Thursday, died in hospital on Wednesday, the police have reported. 

Two other men and a woman who were also on the chairlift that plunged ten metres to the ground are recovering. The two men have left hospital, the Schwyz cantonal police said on Thursday.  

The police, the local public prosecutor’s office and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board are investigating the accident, which occurred just after 10pm on February 6 in the ski area of Stoos-Fronalpstock.

The chairlift was taking ten people home after a private business event, as had been planned. Investigations have so far shown that the accident was "in connection with a stretched out winch cable for a piste vehicle. The four-person chairlift collided with the cable during its descent and as a resulted plunged ten metres", according to the police. 

Six people who were in the two following chairlifts were rescued by the emergency services and were uninjured. 

Keystone-SDA/gw

