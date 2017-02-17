Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

Father, I forgive you

Paedophile priest talks openly

Society Law and order

...
Embed code

Daniel Pittet was sexually abused by a Catholic priest when he was a child. A book now tells his story, and the preface was written by Pope Francis. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Daniel Pittet was nine years old when he was sexually abused by a Catholic priest over a four-year period. Now he has written about his experiences in his book "Mon Père, je vous pardonne" ("Father, I forgive you").

In the book's preface, Pope Francis wrote that such assaults were abominable and a terrible crime. Pittet hopes that the papal preface will give hope to other victims like him. The now 57-year-old victim says he's forgiven his tormentor.

In January, a commission was put together by order of Swiss bishops to evaluate requests for financial compensation for victims of sexual abuse inside the Catholic church.

Related Stories

Up to CHF20,000 could be paid in reparations for very severe cases of abuse.
See in other languages: 2
Two-thirds of Swiss voters approved lifelong bans for convicted paedophiles from working with children