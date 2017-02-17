Paedophile priest talks openly

Feb 17, 2017 - 16:26

Daniel Pittet was sexually abused by a Catholic priest when he was a child. A book now tells his story, and the preface was written by Pope Francis. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Daniel Pittet was nine years old when he was sexually abused by a Catholic priest over a four-year period. Now he has written about his experiences in his book "Mon Père, je vous pardonne" ("Father, I forgive you").



In the book's preface, Pope Francis wrote that such assaults were abominable and a terrible crime. Pittet hopes that the papal preface will give hope to other victims like him. The now 57-year-old victim says he's forgiven his tormentor.

In January, a commission was put together by order of Swiss bishops to evaluate requests for financial compensation for victims of sexual abuse inside the Catholic church.