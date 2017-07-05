This content was published on July 5, 2017 9:56 PM Jul 5, 2017 - 21:56

VW believes it can quickly fix the current problem (Keystone)

Volkswagen is set to recall some 22,000 cars in Switzerland to fix problems with ABS anti-lock braking and EPS electronic steering systems, a Swiss car importer confirmed to Swiss public television SRF. In Germany, the problem has already affected some 385,000 cars.

The Swiss newspaper Blick, which broke the story on Wednesday, said that the issue mainly concerned the VW Golf, Jetta, Audi A3 and Skoda Octavia models that went on the road between 2008 and 2009. The company was set to start contacting owners from July 17.

The cause of the problem is a thermomechanical overload in the ABS and EPS systems, both Blick and SRF reported.

This is the latest embarrassment for German car manufacturer VW, but it pales in comparison to the emissions scandal of 2015 that affected 11 million vehicles worldwide and around 180,000 in Switzerland.

The latest ABS/EPS problem can be fixed by a software update, VW has explained.