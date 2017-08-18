This content was published on August 18, 2017 5:38 PM Aug 18, 2017 - 17:38

The court found the suspect guilty of violating Switzerland's federal anti-terrorism law, which bans al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. It also prohibits recruitment, participating in or supplying the banned organisations, and distributing related propaganda.

(Keystone)

A private security guard from the southern Swiss canton of Ticino has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for violating a federal law against terrorist organisations.

The verdict was announced Friday by Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the canton’s capital city of Bellinzona, following a simplified procedure agreed on by both the defence and prosecution. The punishment comprises a six-month period of mandatory jail time plus a two-year suspended sentence.

During the criminal proceedings, the 32-year-old suspect, a Swiss man with Turkish roots, admitted to distributing propaganda and participating in recruitment activities for a group linked to the jihadist terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.

The suspect was first arrested in Ticino last February as part of an anti-terrorist action on suspicion of supporting the Islamic State (ISIS), spreading terrorist propaganda in Switzerland and Italy, and recruiting ISIS fighters.

