A private security guard from the southern Swiss canton of Ticino has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for violating a federal law against terrorist organisations.
The verdict was announced Friday by Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in the canton’s capital city of Bellinzona, following a simplified procedure agreed on by both the defence and prosecution. The punishment comprises a six-month period of mandatory jail time plus a two-year suspended sentence.
During the criminal proceedings, the 32-year-old suspect, a Swiss man with Turkish roots, admitted to distributing propaganda and participating in recruitment activities for a group linked to the jihadist terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.
The suspect was first arrested in Ticino last February as part of an anti-terrorist action on suspicion of supporting the Islamic State (ISIS), spreading terrorist propaganda in Switzerland and Italy, and recruiting ISIS fighters.
swissinfo.ch and agencies/cl