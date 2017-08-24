This content was published on August 24, 2017 10:36 AM Aug 24, 2017 - 10:36

The suspect was arrested upon arrival at Zurich airport. (Keystone)

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announced on Thursday that it had filed an indictment in the Federal Criminal Court against a 30-year-old Swiss woman from the Zurich area.

She has been accused of offences under Switzerland’s federal law against terrorist organisationsexternal link.

The OAG reports that the woman travelled illegally from Egypt to Greece in December 2015. It claims she wanted to go to Syria via Turkey to join the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.

The woman, who was travelling with her four-year-old child, was stopped by the Greek authorities and then arrested at the Zurich airport on her return to Switzerland in January 2016. The OAG will propose a sentence at a hearing before the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, canton Ticino. The accused is presumed innocent until found guilty.

The Swiss attorney general maintains a strict policy of prosecuting all jihadi travellers based on a Federal Supreme Court judgement issued in February 2017. In that decision, the court upheld the conviction of a jihadi traveller who planned to join IS in April 2015, but was arrested while boarding a plane in Zurich.

Earlier this year, Switzerland’s intelligence service identified 90 people living in Switzerland as being “at risk” of jihadism. Another 500 are considered “virtual” jihadists for their internet activity.