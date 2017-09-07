This content was published on September 7, 2017 8:00 AM Sep 7, 2017 - 08:00

Roger Federer on his way to a disappointing loss in New York (Keystone)

Roger Federer has been beaten by Juan Martin del Potro in the quarterfinals of the US Open, ending the possibility of the 36-year-old Swiss finally playing rival Rafael Nadal in New York.

What’s more, had he beaten current No.1 Nadal in the semi-final, Federer would have returned to the top, becoming the oldest ever tennis player – male or female – to do so. He would also have extended his record for the most total weeks at No. 1 (302 – almost six years!).

“He came up with the goods when he needed to,” Federer said, referring to his Argentinian opponent. “Rightfully so, I’m out of this tournament, because I wasn’t good enough – in my mind, in my body, and in my game. If you’re missing all three, it’s going to be tough.”

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts