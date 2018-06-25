This content was published on June 25, 2018 9:12 AM Jun 25, 2018 - 09:12

The incident prompted parts of the Swiss press to revive old debates and questions about how much Switzerland really is in the Swiss national team.

(Keystone)

The director of the Swiss Football Association (SFV), Peter Gilliéron, says he is expecting a verdict on Monday on FIFA’s investigation into the use by Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri of the Albanian double eagle.

FIFA is currently investigating whether Xhaka and Shaqiri broke rules on political and offensive messages.

Both players are ethnic Albanians from Kosovo and had made a double-eagle gesture, symbolising the Albanian flag, after scoring in the match against Serbia.

Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner’s repetition of the gesture – in solidarity - is also being looked at by football’s governing body.

On Sunday, Gilliéron said in an interview with Swiss public television, SRF, that he “had learnt not to make any predictions about football”.

All the national football association could do at the moment was wait for the verdict, which in such cases normally came in very quickly and could probably be expected on Monday.

It was a shame that the political controversy and the investigation was currently detracting from what should be the focus of the World Cup; the sport itself, according to Gilliéron.

The player’s nationalist gesture refers to tensions persisting in the region since the 1990’s Balkans conflict.

+ Trying to make Kosovo work

The incident prompted parts of the Swiss press to revive old debates and questions about how much Switzerland really is in the Swiss national team.

Sports minister Guy Parmelin and foreign minister Ignazio Cassis had defended the players on Sunday in an interview with the German-language newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.



“If you attended the game and experienced the charged atmosphere, you really appreciate the achievement of the Swiss national team and can understand that emotions can run riot with a player,” said Parmelin, who was present in the stadium for the Swiss 2-1 victory in Kaliningrad.

Tama's Tales Why do ethnic Albanians do the double-headed eagle? Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. Sometimes it's hard for Tama and her friends of different ethnic origins ...





SRF-RTS/swissinfo.ch/ln

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!