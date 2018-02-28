This content was published on February 28, 2018 4:02 PM Feb 28, 2018 - 16:02

Swiss President Alain Berset received President Nyusi with military honours

(Keystone)

Swiss president Alain Berset has met Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi in Bern. Nyusi acknowledged Switzerland’s contribution to the country’s peace process and the two delegations discussed development cooperation and bilateral economic relations.

It was the first official visit of a Mozambican head of state and government since 2009. The Swiss foreign affairs minister, Ignazio Cassis, also attended the talks.

Cassis and his Mozambican counterpart José Condungua Pacheco signed an agreement on international cooperation which sets out the framework for Switzerland’s humanitarian, technical and financial assistance in Mozambique. The country is one of the poorest in the world and has long been a “priority country for Swiss development cooperation”, the Federal Council wrote in a statementexternal link.

Advancing the peace process

Berset praised the progress which had been made in the peace process, the Swiss News Agency reported.

Mozambique was ravaged by a civil war between 1977 and 1992, the impact of which can still be felt today. Since 2016, Switzerland has chaired the Contact group set up to support the peace process by helping the two parties negotiate a peace agreement.

Berset pledged Switzerland’s continuing support for a lasting peace in Mozambique and said the country had great economic potential and natural resources.

The two delegations also discussed measures regarding economic policy which could improve the investment climate in Mozambique, the Federal council wrote.











SDA-ATS/swissinfo.ch/ln

