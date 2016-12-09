Charges brought against army chief medical officer

Major General Stettbacher has been the Swiss army's chief medical coordinator since 2009 (Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport)

The Swiss defence ministry has brought criminal charges against the army’s chief medical officer on suspicion of financial irregularities and breaches of his official duties.



The Attorney General’s office is investigating the allegations, said a press release on Friday.

The 54-year-old surgeon, Andreas Stettbacher, who has been in his post since 2009, has been suspended from duties.

Neither the defence ministry nor the Swiss attorney general’s office would provide any further details.

Stettbacher is responsible for medical care and facilities at the army’s logistical base and is head of its centre for military and disaster medicine. The Major-General is also empowered to coordinate healthcare in Switzerland in extreme circumstances.



