This content was published on July 14, 2019 10:24 AM

Picture shown for illustrative purposes. (Keystone)

An apartment building in downtown Zurich was destroyed by fire on Saturday night. According to initial police reports, six people were injured, one of them seriously.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight, according to an employee of the Zurich Municipal Police Engagement Centre cited by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

The fire, he added, had damaged several adjacent buildings.

Firemen rushed to the scene and by 1 am the flames were under control. Police gave no further details on the incident.

Keystone-SDA/ds

