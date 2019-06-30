Florijana Ismaili (number 17) and teammates celebrate a goal in 2017

Florijana Ismaili, a midfielder for the Swiss women’s football team, is missing, having not resurfaced after jumping into Lake Como on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, Ismaili and a friend had hired a boat near the Italian town of Musso on Lake Como, some 20 kilometres from the Swiss border.

Ismaeli, 24, jumped into the water but did not reappear. Her friend raised the alarm immediately and the lake’s team of specialist fire fighters arrived. The search operation is continuing.

Ismaili, born in Bern with Albanian roots, had played since 2011 for Bernese team Young Boysexternal link, whose male team are the Swiss champions. In 2014 she made her debut for the national sideexternal link, playing 33 matches.

In a tweet on Sunday, Young Boys confirmed that Ismaili had been missing since Saturday afternoon.

“We are deeply concerned, but we have not given up hope that everything will turn out well," they said. "We are in close contact with [Ismaili’s] family and ask you to appreciate that for the moment we can’t make any further comment. We will provide further information as soon as we know more.”

