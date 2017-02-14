Acquittal for match-fixing scandal accomplice

Feb 14, 2017 - 20:52

The prosecution had sought a conviction of fraud and various fines amounting to over CHF10,000. (Keystone)

On Tuesday, Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona acquitted a man accused of acting as an intermediary in a Europe-wide football match-fixing scandal, which originally broke in 2009.

The Swiss Attorney General’s office had sought monetary penalties for the 30-year-old defendant – a Bosnian man residing in canton Bern. But the Ticino-based court sided with the defence, which pleaded for complete acquittal.



The defendant was charged with helping two accomplices in Germany between 2008 and 2009, who were running a football match-fixing scam using online betting sites based in Asia. According to the Attorney General's Office, the defendant’s role was to establish contact with “susceptible” football players and encourage them to participate in the scam, after which he was to pay them.

According to the prosecution, these scams would have earned in less than six months nearly CHF458,000 ($455,000), of which CHF15,000 would have been pocketed by the defendant.

But to establish fraud by trade, as the prosecution wished to do, it must be clear that physical people were actually harmed by the scam, the court said, whereas the indictment did not state precise damages.

In addition to being acquitted, the defendant will receive CHF1,000 ($993) in compensation, additional compensation CHF11,600 for days spent in detention, and other damages amounting to CHF2,000.

It’s the second time the defendant has appeared before the Federal Criminal Court. After a first trial in 2012, the court sent the case to the Attorney General’s Office, where a deal was reached for a simplified procedure. But this deal was turned down and the Attorney General's Office had to file a new case.

Also in 2012, the Federal Criminal Court acquitted three former players of football clubs in Gossau and Thun, who were accused of fraud for manipulating the results of several Swiss Challenge League matches in 2009.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.