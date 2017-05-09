May 9, 2017 - 21:51

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has overseen a restructuring of FIFA since he was elected in February last year

(Keystone)

FIFA’s ruling council has replaced Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely, the governing body’s chief ethics investigator, and ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, it was confirmed on Tuesday.



Eckert and Borbely, who banned some of the biggest names in world football, will not have their mandates, which ran until Thursday's FIFA congress, renewed, it was confirmed to Swiss pubic television, SRFexternal link.



FIFA reformed the ethics committee in 2012 in response to a series of corruption cases. Eckert has headed the adjudicatory chamber since then, while Borbely has led the investigatory chamber since 2014 after the resignation of the original head Michael Garcia.



The ethics committee pair have overseen the suspension and expulsion of a series of officials including former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and Secretary General Jerome Valcke and former European soccer boss Michel Platini.



Restructuring

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has overseen a restructuring of FIFA since he was elected in February last year and several key heads of department have left.

Last year, the ethics committee investigated Infantino's own conduct, focusing on some of the flights he had taken during the opening months of his presidency and his failure to sign an employment contract. It found no evidence of wrongdoing.



Colombian investigator Maria Claudia Rojas is the new head of the investigatory chamber with Vassilios Skouris of Greece, a former president of the European Court of Justice, taking over as head of the adjudicatory chamber.



Tuesday’s move follows the resignation of former reform and compliance chief Domenico Scala last year, who argued the independent committees had been undermined by changes made by Infantino. The latter denied this.



Over the past few years, the FIFA leadership has been linked with corruption, bribery and vote rigging, prompting numerous arrests and criminal investigations in Switzerland and the United States.

In March, Zurich-based FIFA announced that it had completed a 22-month internal inquiry into allegations of high-level corruption and criminal misconduct that buffeted the sport around the world and had handed its report to Swiss authorities.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.