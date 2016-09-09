Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Formal probe

Blatter among trio investigated for ‘bogus FIFA bonuses’

Sport
in depth: Reforming FIFA

...

FIFA has opened formal investigations against former President Sepp Blatter, ex-Secretary General Jérôme Valcke and fired Finance Director Markus Kattner, with all three suspected of having enriched themselves with bogus bonuses.

The probe follows a damning report earlier this year by law firm Quinn Emanuel which accused top officials of colluding to help themselves to CHF79 million ($80 million) worth of corrupt pay increases and bonus payments.

Blatter was stripped of his presidency last year and eventually banned from all football related activities for six years. He denies corruption allegations and his case is currently being adjudicated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Kattner was fired as Finance Director and Deputy Secretary General in May after being accused of "breaches of his fiduciary responsibilities". Valcke was stripped of his post in January and handed a 12-year ban from football following his earlier suspension.

Blatter and Valcke have also attracted the attention of the Swiss Attorney General.

The investigatory chamber of FIFA’s ethics committee said on Friday that it was investigating all three on suspicion of bribery and corruption, conflict of interest for accepting gifts and for violation of “loyalty” under the general code of conduct. In addition, Kattner is accused of a breach of confidentiality.

If the investigatory chamber finds enough evidence it could recommend a formal hearing before the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s ethics committee.

Meanwhile, FIFA has handed its former Vice-President, and ex-President of CONCACAF, Jeffrey Webb, a lifetime ban from football and a CHF1 million fine.

Webb pleased guilty in the US last year to charges of racketeering, fraud and money laundering.


swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus