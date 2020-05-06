This content was published on May 6, 2020 4:43 PM

About 25% of the farming land in mountain regions of Switzerland is used for to produce organic food. (Keystone/Christof Schuerpf)

Organic products continue to increase their share of the retail market in Switzerland, according to the Bio Suisse organisation.

For the first time, sales reached more than 10% last year – up 3.4% from 2018 – both in the German and the French-speaking parts of the country, the organisation said on Wednesday.

On average, Swiss consumers spent CHF377 ($389) last year for organic products including vegetables, eggs and bread as well as packaged organic consumer goods.

Sales of organic food also grew by up to 30% over the past two months. It shows the key role of the farming sector in times of crisis, Bio Suisseexternal link said. Consumers often preferred fresh and locally produced goods sold directly at farms.

A survey found that one in three respondents agreed with the importance of sustainable products, according to Bio Suisse.

However, organic products have a reputation for being more expensive than conventionally produced food.

The organisation said it hopes to win about 15% of the retail market over the next five years, investing in the catering sector, including take-away food, canteens and restaurants.

There are currently about 7,300 companies in Switzerland which produce according to principles of organic standards.



