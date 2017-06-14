Jun 14, 2017 - 19:00

With Art Basel now underway in Switzerland and also a fixture in Miami and Hong Kong, some feel the art fair's massive global presence is endangering local markets. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

The three main Art Basel venues and their many fringe events are known for defining trends in the global art market.



"Art Basel today is a constant presence in the art world," says its director Marc Spiegler.



It's especially growing in Asia, where 70,000 people visited the Hong Kong event this year, a new record. But not all artists can afford to be part of the ever-more-influential Art Basel scene.

