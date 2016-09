The canton of Geneva and Swiss federal authorities recently approved huge loans towards renovating and improving the UN Palais des Nations. The UN’s historic but crumbling European headquarters, built in the 1930s, is set to be renovated at a cost of CHF836.5 million ($846.6 million) – half financed by interest-free loans from the Confederation (CHF292 million) and canton Geneva (CHF108 million). A new building that blends into the undulating landscape will also be added to the northeast of the complex to add 700 staff, mainly from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva [Palais des Nations currently accommodates 2,800]. Work will run from 2017 to 2023.

North of the UN, renovation work is also due to start next year on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters. A nine-storey office block will replace an ageing prefabricated wing in a style that mirrors the original sixties design of Swiss architect Jean Tschumi. The three-year renovation work, costing CHF140 million, will mostly be covered by Bern (CHF76.4 million) and Geneva (CHF29.6 million).

Other health-related organisations will also be accommodated in new digs. Construction has started on ‘Campus Santé’, a new building housing 1,500 staff from the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria and GAVI, a global vaccine alliance. It is hoped that synergies will be created with WHO and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) nearby.