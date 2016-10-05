Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Gastronomy

Switzerland twinkles with Michelin stars

By swissinfo.ch and agencies

Business Lifestyle

...
The private dining room at Ecco Zürich, which entered the Michelin Guide 2017 on two stars (atlantisbygiardino.ch)

The private dining room at Ecco Zürich, which entered the Michelin Guide 2017 on two stars

(atlantisbygiardino.ch)

Switzerland has the highest density of Michelin stars in Europe. A total of 117 restaurants have at least one star, according to the Michelin Guide 2017, an increase of 20% in five years.

The number of three-star restaurants is unchanged at three: the “Cheval Blanc” in Basel, the “Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville” in canton Vaud and “Schloss Schauenstein” in canton Graubünden. Worldwide only around 100 restaurants have three Michelin stars. Japan has the most, followed by France and the United States.

The two-star category comprises 19 Swiss restaurants, according to the publishers of the latest guide, which is available in shops on Friday.

These include “Silver” in Graubünden, which received its first Michelin star only last year. "Ecco Zürich" went one better, jumping straight into gastronomy’s most exclusive club with two stars. The third and final restaurant to be given two stars is “After Seven” in Zermatt.

Ninety-five restaurants have one Michelin star, with 12 of them making the guide for the first time.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch and agencies


Links

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Franck Giovannini: “We don't cook for Michelin or Gault&Millau” (Keystone)
See in other languages: 9
(swissinfo.ch)
Peter Knogl in the three-star kitchen of the Cheval Blanc in Basel (Keystone)
()

Focus