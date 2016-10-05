Switzerland twinkles with Michelin stars

The private dining room at Ecco Zürich, which entered the Michelin Guide 2017 on two stars (atlantisbygiardino.ch)

Switzerland has the highest density of Michelin stars in Europe. A total of 117 restaurants have at least one star, according to the Michelin Guide 2017, an increase of 20% in five years.

The number of three-star restaurants is unchanged at three: the “Cheval Blanc” in Basel, the “Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville” in canton Vaud and “Schloss Schauenstein” in canton Graubünden. Worldwide only around 100 restaurants have three Michelin stars. Japan has the most, followed by France and the United States.

The two-star category comprises 19 Swiss restaurants, according to the publishers of the latest guide, which is available in shops on Friday.

These include “Silver” in Graubünden, which received its first Michelin star only last year. "Ecco Zürich" went one better, jumping straight into gastronomy’s most exclusive club with two stars. The third and final restaurant to be given two stars is “After Seven” in Zermatt.

Ninety-five restaurants have one Michelin star, with 12 of them making the guide for the first time.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

