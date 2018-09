This content was published on August 31, 2018 1:55 PM Aug 31, 2018 - 13:55

Röbi Rapp and his partner, Ernst Ostertag were the first gay couple in Switzerland to have a registered partnership. They became known all over the country some years ago, when the film "Der Kreis" told their life story. Now Röbi Rapp has passed away at the age of 88. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!