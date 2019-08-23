Immigration affects everyone in Switzerland, but some people more directly than others. Veronica Almedom, who arrived from Eritrea as a baby with her family, is now an activist for the human rights of Eritreans.

“A lot of communication and information work still has to be done with politicians,” she says.

Almedom grew up in Martigny in French-speaking Switzerland and is now a student at the University of Geneva. Since 2016 she has been a member of the Federal Commission on Migrationexternal link.

In the lead up to October's parliamentary electionsexternal link, this is the second in a video series dedicated to looking at how political decisions affect the everyday lives of Swiss people.

Since 2017 Switzerland has steadily tightened its admission criteria for Eritrean asylum-seekers, who represent the largest foreign community seeking asylum in the country. However, having visited asylum-seekers sleeping rough, Almedom is angry and also critical of the Eritrean government.

“They’ve been abandoned by the whole world,” she says. “These young people have a resilience that I never would. Since my birth I’ve had everything. I haven’t had to fight for my freedoms.”

