Aeroflot plane evacuated due to bomb threat

Flight 2381 of the Russian airline Aeroflot taking off from Geneva airport had to be evacuated after a man presented himself at an airline counter claiming that there was a bomb on the plane.
The plane that was headed to Moscow was prevented from taking off shortly before 13:00 due to the bomb threat and the 115 passengers on board were evacuated. The man who alerted the authorities is a Russian national and has been taken in for questioning by the police.
Passengers' baggage was unloaded from the airpland and they were asked to identify it. A bomb squad from the Geneva police is investigating the presence of any explosive device.
More to follow.
swissinfo.ch and agencies