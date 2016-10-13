Copyright

Aeroflot plane evacuated due to bomb threat Oct 13, 2016 - 16:54 Flight 2381 of the Russian airline Aeroflot taking off from Geneva airport had to be evacuated after a man presented himself at an airline counter claiming that there was a bomb on the plane. The plane that was headed to Moscow was prevented from taking off shortly before 13:00 due to the bomb threat and the 115 passengers on board were evacuated. The man who alerted the authorities is a Russian national and has been taken in for questioning by the police. Passengers' baggage was unloaded from the airpland and they were asked to identify it. A bomb squad from the Geneva police is investigating the presence of any explosive device. More to follow.