This content was published on June 28, 2019 12:05 PM

Geneva's Intercontinental Hotel frequently hosts international meetings, top politicians and other VIPs - and is occasionally the scene of demonstrations (Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

Switzerland has complained to Cameroon following a reported attack on a Swiss public television journalist in Geneva, outside a hotel where the Cameroon president, Paul Biya, is staying.

The incident involving the RTS journalist happened on Wednesday afternoon, as a group of opponents of Biya demonstrated outside the hotel, RTS reported.external link

Several men, thought to have been bodyguards, ran out of the hotel to chase the demonstrators away, it said. The journalist who remained in front of the hotel was reportedly manhandled by the men, who forcibly took his equipment while the journalist was filming. This was later returned to him after three hours of negotiations involving the Swiss police. The journalist has filed a complaint against the men involved.

Confirmed

A Swiss foreign ministry spokesman confirmed that Switzerland had taken “diplomatic steps” with Cameroon following the incident.

"The ambassador of Cameroon was summoned to Bern and informed by the Swiss foreign ministry that such incidents are unacceptable, and that freedom of the press is protected and must be respected," Georg Farago told swissinfo.ch.

"Switzerland recalls that it is very committed to freedom of expression and the press as well as to respect for the rules in the public sphere."



Diplomacy Switzerland mediates in Cameroon crisis Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in the crisis in north-western and south-western Cameroon at the request of the parties involved. This content was published on June 28, 2019 11:20 AM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Spanish (es) Suiza, mediador en la crisis de Camerún

The incident is sensitive as it comes after the Swiss foreign ministry just announced that Switzerland was acting as a facilitator in the crisis in north-western and south-western Cameroon at the request of the parties involved. A second preparatory meeting with various Cameroonian opposition groups took place in Switzerland this week, hence the presence of Biya in Geneva.

Who foots the bill? Cameroon’s Biya: Why the Swiss won’t stop his Geneva stays Reports alleging Cameroon’s president Paul Biya runs his country from a Geneva hotel raise questions whether official Switzerland can intervene. By Julia Crawford with input from Markus Spoerndli

Keystone-SDA/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram