Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Geneva investigation

Supercars of son of Equatorial Guinea’s president seized

Law and order

...

Eleven sports cars belonging to Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president have been seized in Geneva under the orders of the canton’s public prosecutor. Obiang is currently under investigation for money laundering. 

The Swiss investigation into Obiang’s assets was opened in mid-October. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the prosecutor told the news agency AFP that 11 vehicles were impounded in the cargo area of the Geneva airport. According to the weekly magazine L’Hebdo, the vehicles were seized on Monday night and included sports cars like a Porsche 918 Spider, a Bugatti Veyron and a Koenigsegg One. 

The Swiss investigation was prompted by a request from the French authorities, who are very interested in Obiang. In France, he is accused of amassing ill-gotten wealth and will stand trial in Paris on January 2, 2017.

The 47-year-old Central African, was named vice-president of Equatorial Guinea in June by his father and the country’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has been in power for 37 years. 

GVA Dictator Alert, open-source computer programme identifies planes flying into Geneva airport which belong to authoritarian regimes, has flagged almost 30 flights from Equatorial Guinea to Geneva since April that are connected to the Obiang family. The latest flight was a departure from Geneva on October 19.

 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus