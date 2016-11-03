Supercars of son of Equatorial Guinea’s president seized

Two Ferraris that were among the 11 vehicles seized in Geneva (Keystone)

Eleven sports cars belonging to Teodorin Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president have been seized in Geneva under the orders of the canton’s public prosecutor. Obiang is currently under investigation for money laundering.

The Swiss investigation into Obiang’s assets was opened in mid-October. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the prosecutor told the news agency AFP that 11 vehicles were impounded in the cargo area of the Geneva airport. According to the weekly magazine L’Hebdo, the vehicles were seized on Monday night and included sports cars like a Porsche 918 Spider, a Bugatti Veyron and a Koenigsegg One.

The Swiss investigation was prompted by a request from the French authorities, who are very interested in Obiang. In France, he is accused of amassing ill-gotten wealth and will stand trial in Paris on January 2, 2017.

The 47-year-old Central African, was named vice-president of Equatorial Guinea in June by his father and the country’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has been in power for 37 years.

GVA Dictator Alert, open-source computer programme identifies planes flying into Geneva airport which belong to authoritarian regimes, has flagged almost 30 flights from Equatorial Guinea to Geneva since April that are connected to the Obiang family. The latest flight was a departure from Geneva on October 19.

A dictator's plane left #gva airport: Falcon 50 used by Equatorial Guinea government (3C-LGE) on 2016/10/19 at 10:42:20 — GVA Dictator Alert (@GVA_Watcher) October 19, 2016