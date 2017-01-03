Perinçek tests court-sanctioned freedom of speech

Perinçek reiterated at the Zurich press conference his belief that “no court has ever considered the events of 1915 in Armenia to be considered genocide." (Keystone)

With the support of his government, recently exonerated Turkish politician Doğu Perinçek addressed media at the Turkish consulate in Zurich with provocative rhetoric, blaming the United States for terror attacks in Europe and calling for revisions to the Swiss penal code.

According to a report by Swiss newspaper NZZ, Perinçek – chairman of the Turkish Patriotic Party – claimed during Tuesday’s press conference at the consulate that recent terror attacks in Paris, Brussels, Berlin and Turkey have been “all steered from the same place: the US is behind these events".

He claimed that the US incited the attacks because it wants to divide Turkey and reject a strong Europe.

Perinçek also expressed support for a new initiative filed by Swiss parliamentarian Yves Nidegger, which requests a modification to the Swiss penal code that would strike out the mention of genocide, or at least require that it be “verified by a competent court.”

The proposed penal modification comes in the wake of a 2015 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which overturned a Swiss Federal Court ruling that Perinçek violated Swiss anti-racism legislation when he called the Armenian genocide “an international lie”.

Speaking freely

Perinçek was officially acquitted by the European court in September of the racism charges, which were originally brought by a Lausanne district court in 2005 after he stated during three separate public events in Switzerland that the deaths of between 800,000 and 1,800,000 Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1918 did not constitute genocide.

After the district court’s decision was upheld by the Swiss Federal Court, an appeal to the ECHR ended in the ruling that the Swiss courts had violated Perinçek’s right to free speech.



The Swiss penal code currently states that those who “will deny, grossly minimise or seek to justify genocide or other crimes against humanity” shall be punished by imprisonment or a fine.

