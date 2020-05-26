Navigation

germicidal irradiation Robot blasts coronavirus with UV light

Self-driving disinfecting robots with a UV-C lamp tower are currently being tested in hospitals, but the process could be applied to other closed environments.

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate micro-organisms by disrupting their DNA. As the light is dangerous to humans too, the robot only works in inhabited environments. 

In order to save energy, the Swiss start up Rovenso is working on a robot that detects places frequently touched by people, which it then targets with its UV-C light. This option could interest closed environments that don’t need a thorough disinfection, like offices or other work areas.

Prototypes are currently being tested, but orders haven't increased, as hospitals and workplaces are still busy fighting the coronavirus.

