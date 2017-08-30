Camping is booming in Switzerland this year: the first half of 2017 saw 1 million overnight stays at camp sites, more than in the last ten years according to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office.
The figures are provisional, and a fuller picture of the numbers won’t be possible until the end of the summer season, but compared to the same period in 2016 overnight stays at Swiss camp sites rose by 42%. In comparison, stays at holiday homes went up by 7%, hotels by 4%, and youth hostels and group accommodation by 2%.
Industry insiders and tourism experts are surprised by the large increase in people going camping. Although the reasons for the increase are not known, it is mostly Swiss holiday-makers who have been booking themselves into campsites so far this year. Camping holidays are becoming more popular again, as taking time away from big cities to get close to nature is back in fashion.
Copyright
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.