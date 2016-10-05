Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Global reorganisation

Novartis sheds 73 jobs in research centre rejig

Business
in depth: Jobs

...

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis has announced it will axe 73 positions as it mothballs a Zurich-based research centre. The move is part of a global reorganization of research facilities also affecting China, Singapore and the United States.

The ESBATech facility in Schlieren will close its doors as Novartis consolidates its research into new drugs at its Basel headquarters and in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the US, “where there is already critical mass of biologics expertise”, the company said in a statement.

The former spin-off company from Zurich’s Federal Institute of Technology, ESBATech, was bought by eye care specialist Alcon in 2009 – which in turn was acquired by Novartis a year later.

Two new bio-therapeutic reseach centres will be created in Basel and Cambridge, US, opening up 20 to 25 new positions in Basel, Novartis said.

The reshuffle will also result in the closure of the company’s Shanghai biologics group in China and the relocation of the its tropical disease research centre from Singapore to California.

“Dynamic innovation is not created in Switzerland through job cuts,” stated the Syna trade union on Wednesday, adding that 25 new jobs in Basel will not compensate for the larger losses in Schlieren. “In view of the good financial position at Novartis [$1.86 billion (CHF1.82 billion) second quarter profits], Syna fails to understand this move.”

The Swiss Employees’ Association said it was “surprising” that job cuts would be announced at “one of the growth drivers of the Swiss economy". The body said it was critical that new positions can be found for researchers in Switzerland.

"These employees are well trained and have lots of experience and know-how," said Daniel Christen, Employees’ Association representative for the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, said in a statement.
 

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Focus