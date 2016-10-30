Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Good as new

Switzerland holds first ‘Repair Day’

Business

...

On Saturday, Switzerland held its first ever “Repair Day” at 29 different “Repair Café” locations across the country. By the end of the day, participating volunteers saved more than 800 objects from the trash bin.

The event was organised by the Swiss consumer protection associations FRC/SKS/ACSI. In all, more 2.4 tonnes of goods were restored to good working order, according to a press release from SKS, the consumer protection association branch for the German-speaking region of the country.

The tweet from the SKS below reads: "Intermediate record #1 #CHRepairDay: 17 Repair Cafés have saved 451 items and 1165kg from the trash!"

The most common objects repaired were electronic devices like mixers, vacuum cleaners and hair dryers (42%). About 14% of objects were textiles. Other articles included smartphones, jewellery, bicycles, and toys.

The SKS stated that interest in Repair Cafés has been growing, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland, with workshops in the region doubling from 20 in 2015 to 40 this year.

According to the SKS website, Repair Cafés are for owners of products in need of simple repair and people with craftsmanship experience. The goal of the events is to “bring these two groups together to increase the life and service of products.”

Participants can bring their defective products from home, and fix them with the help of volunteers who provide expert advice. Tools can be borrowed and spare parts purchased locally. 

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch and agencies


Links

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus