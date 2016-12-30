Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Googled

When Switzerland was in the 2016 news search spotlight

Society Business Sport Law and order
in depth: Direct democracy

...
 See in another language: 1  Languages: 1
Embed code

It was a year of extremes. When it came to Swiss stories people searched Google to find out about the exceptional and unusual, whether highlights - gold medals or record-breaking tunnels, or low points - shocking crimes and football heartbreaks. (swissinfo.ch/images by SRF)

When Switzerland makes the news it's often for the same reason any other country does: it's been the setting for a shocking crime, suspected terror attack or sporting triumph or defeat.

The Swiss themselves took pride in the attention lavished on the opening of the world's longest rail tunnel, and the interest shown in their country's system of direct democracy, in particular the clear 'no' from voters to the idea of a basic income. 

Related Stories