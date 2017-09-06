This content was published on September 6, 2017 4:32 PM Sep 6, 2017 - 16:32

Swiss farmers are asked to reduce the use of pesticides but the government says it would not be possible to do without chemicals to keep up the high level of production (Keystone)

More drones, robots and robust plants are to help cut back on chemicals in Swiss agriculture.

The government says it has decided on an action plan to reduce by 50% the risks of long-term soil and water pollution by adopting a more sustainable policy to protect crops over the next ten years.

The measures include the use of more efficient and low-emission techniques and machines as well as further training and practical advice for farmers on dealing with weeds, pests and plant diseases.

However, it is not possible to dispense with pesticides altogether according to the Federal Agriculture Office.

“The Swiss agriculture sector would produce considerably lower amounts of food if no chemicals were used for crop protection,” the statement said.

The office also urged consumers to buy fruit and wines which are more resistant.



Too late and not enough

The planned government measures have come in for criticism.

The lobby group for the country’s chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech industry said the action plan did not show sufficiently the benefits of pesticides and it failed to clarify the methods of measuring progress.

The centrist Liberal Green Party accused the government of stalling tactics by setting a 2027 deadline and failing to provide the necessary funds to implement the strategy.



swissinfo.ch/ug