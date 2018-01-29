Last year the violinist won the Swiss Music Prizeexternal link. Born in 1977 in Moldova, she came to the Swiss capital 20 years ago to complete her music studies. From September 2019, she will be artistic director of the chamber orchestra, Camerata Bern.
Grégoire Maret
Harmonica musician Grégoire Maretexternal link from Geneva went away from the Grammys empty handed. As guest soloist with the American big band, Chuck Owen und The Jazz Surge he was up for an award in four categories.
"The Gospel" at Montreux Jazz Festival
Kopatchinskaja's Grammy was Switzerland's fourth:
In 1987 harp player Andreas Vollenweider was honoured with an award, and three years later it was the turn of music ethnologist, Marcel Cellier. The Swiss-Liechtenstein producer came away with a Grammy in 2016.
