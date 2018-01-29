This content was published on January 29, 2018 10:50 AM Jan 29, 2018 - 10:50

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer on Sunday won his sixth Australian Open and 20th grand slam title. He became only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

"It's a dream come true and the fairytale continues," said 36-year-old Federer, who has won three of the past five majors. "I'm so happy, it's unbelievable," he added after his five-set victory over Marin Cilic. "After the year I had last year, it's incredible." He wept as he held up the cup and kissed it.



The Swiss, ranked second in the worldexternal link just behind Rafael Nadal, ties the record for men's Australian Open titles at six with Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson. He also moves four clear of Nadal in the all-time list for male grand slam champions on 20. His consistently high level of play over his 20-year career is a testament to his fitness and talent.



