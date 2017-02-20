Price tag ends Swiss love affair with plastic bags

Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
The phasing out of the practice of providing free plastic bags to supermarket shoppers has had a dramatic effect on their behaviour. Retail giants Migros and Coop have seen demand drop by 80% and 85% respectively ever since they started charging CHF0.05 ($0.05) per bag. 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

