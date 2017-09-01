Swiss rapper Greis has been awarded this year's prize for bi- and plurilingualism.
Born in French-speaking Switzerland but a resident of German-speaking Bern, Grégoire Vuilleumier alias Greis sings in both national languages.
The Bilingualism Foundation gave this year's award to Greis for his complete immersion in both language cultures, defending their values.
In this song, 'Enfant des Etoiles' (child of the stars), Greis switches between both French and Swiss-German dialect.
External Content
Le rappeur Greis chante en allemand
Vuilleumier moved to Bern when he was five and developed a reputation as a rapper in the late 1990s when he participated in a number of improvisation competitions in Bern. He prefers singing in Swiss-German dialect.
The Bilingualism Foundation was created in 1996 in the bilingual town of Biel / Bienne.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.