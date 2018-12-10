This content was published on December 10, 2018 11:25 AM

Transportation use is growing at a faster rate than the population in Switzerland, according to the Federal Statistical Officeexternal link.

Switzerland’s population grew by 18% between 2000 and 2017, while road and rail traffic grew by around 30% in the same period. Air traffic exploded with the number of passengers increasing by 60%. Switzerland has more than one car for every two residents: 4.6 million vehicles.

All this travelling causes carbon dioxide emissions. In 2016, transportation (excluding international flights) accounted for 38% of Swiss emissions. Transport alone accounted for 36% of energy used in the country and the infrastructure cost CHF16.8 billion ($17 billion) in 2015.

On an individual level, a Swiss resident spent an average of 90 minutes a day travelling, of which half was spent on leisure-related activities. The average work commute was 17 minutes long and a distance of 15km, according to the same source.

