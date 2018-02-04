This content was published on February 4, 2018 5:00 PM Feb 4, 2018 - 17:00

Staff at a mountain restaurant near Gstaad have told Swiss public television that they were lured to their workplace on false pretences. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

In an interview with the consumer programme, Kassensturz, Landislav Schwartz and Karim Essakal, both waiters, said they were promised 100% employment, but were actually only able to work about five hours a day, so they ended up earning much less than they expected.

Their work hours were curtailed at short notice when the weather was bad, as their bosses needed less staff when there were fewer visitors. Schwartz also complained about the size and cost of his accommodation, rented from his boss.

Carlo Mathieu from the Syna trade union believes the Kappeler Gastro group that runs the Horneggli restaurant was in breach of contract. He told Kassensturz that workers should have been paid for the work scheduled, even if their shifts were cancelled at the last minute.



Samuel Kappeler, director of the Kappeler Gastro group, refused to comment on camera, but denied any wrongdoing. He insists that the company acted within the law.





