Demand is also high in Switzerland which has around 1,000 to 1,200 ventilators in hospitals.

Hamilton Medical, the Switzerland-based global market leader in the manufacture of ventilators, has ramped up production by 50% but still cannot meet demand.

The company’s employees in southeastern Switzerland are now working round the clock and have applied for permission to work on Sundays, CEO Andreas Wieland told swissinfo.ch.external link Wieland estimates that the demand is so high for their medical breathing apparatuses that, to keep up, they would need to produce as many units in a month that they previously did in a year (1,500 to 2,000 units).

With its main competitor – Germany-based Draegerwerk – under orders to stop exports, Hamilton is one of the few in Europe still supplying ventilators to other countries. Hard-hit Italy is a priority country for the company which means large orders from other clients like the US Army are on hold.

It remains to be seen if Switzerland’s governing Federal Council also follows suit and bans the export of ventilators. Demand is high in Switzerland which has around 1,000 to 1,200 ventilators in hospitals. Hamilton is working on meeting domestic requirements but is limiting the quantity supplied to each hospital based on infrastructure and staffing, and whether the hospital is really able to implement use of each ventilator it is given.

Besides staff, one of the main bottlenecks for Hamilton is the supply of components. For example, Romania has recently classified a required ventilator component as a “medical device”, thereby preventing its export to Switzerland.





