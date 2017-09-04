Navigation

Happy birthdays Two-headed turtle(s) turns 20

Two girls look at Janus, a turtle with two heads

'Happy birthday to Janus and Janus...'

(Keystone)

Janus, a two-headed turtle, has celebrated his 20th birthday at the Natural History Museum of Geneva, where he is a star attraction. 

The turtle is named after the Roman God with two faces, although if you’re feeling philosophical, you could argue that, rather than being one turtle with two heads, Janus is in fact two turtles with one body. What do you think?

Janus enjoys a birthday salad

Enjoying a birthday salad

(Keystone)

swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts


