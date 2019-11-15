Antibiotics can be put into a special box

(Bag/keystone-sda/severin Bigler)

The Swiss population is being called upon to return surplus antibiotics to their doctor or pharmacy, as part of a camping to raise awareness of the growing problem of antibiotics resistance.

The Switzerland-wide Antibiotics Return Campaign, which starts on November 18 and runs until the end of the month, is being launched to coincide with the World Antibiotics Awareness Week, Federal Office of Public Healthexternal link officials said on Fridayexternal link.

Antibiotics are among the most significant advances in modern medicine and can be used to treat conditions such as pneumonia or septicaemia which were often fatal in the past. They are also used to help animals. But if antibiotics are overused or misused, bacteria develop resistance and the drugs lose their effectiveness.

“By returning old antibiotics, everyone can help reduce the risk of resistant bacteria,” said the Federal Office of Public health on its campaign website, use-wisely-take-preciselyexternal link.

It added that it was not permitted to throw out-of-date or unused medicines in the bin or flush them down the lavatory in Switzerland because of the risk that antibiotics could be released into the environment or groundwater.

The campaign, which features posters and advertisements with animated animals and figures, has the support of the main organisations representing doctors, pharmacists, dentists and vets.

video frog explains why antibiotics shouldn't end up in water Fred has found an antibiotic pill. Frog explains why this is not good, because bacteria become resistant. So that means with antibiotics you should “use wisely, take precisely”. And take the pills back to where you got them rather than throw or flush away.

Worried about the rise in antibiotic resistance, the government launched its National Strategy on Antibiotic Resistanceexternal link in 2015. It has now stepped up its information campaign after finding gaps in the public’s knowledge.

A statement said on Friday that the campaign had achieved some successes in terms of use and prescription – also observed last year – but this latest move is intended to “reinforce the results”.



Fighting bacterial resistance Campaign launched on proper use of antibiotics Swiss federal authorities have launched a public information campaign to raise awareness of the proper use of antibiotic medicine. This content was published on November 9, 2018 3:03 PM See in other languages: 2 See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 Japanese (ja) 抗生物質を適切に スイス政府が啓発キャンペーン

Chinese (zh) 如何正确使用抗生素？且听瑞士怎么说





swissinfo.ch/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram