Only a third of respondents consulted for the Health Monitor 2018external link survey agreed with the idea of tying health premiums to income. One in six saw paying health premiums as a problem.
When it came to a global budget – financial caps on the Swiss healthcare system currently being discussed – 91% thought such a scheme would lead to longer waiting times and would limit the choice of doctor or hospital. In addition, 54% didn’t think a global budget would result in lower premiums and 74% feared patients would no longer receive necessary medicine.
Separately on Tuesday, price comparison website comparis.ch predicted basic health insurance premiums would increase by 4% in 2019. This, it said in a statementexternal link, was due to more treatment and medicine being consumed rather than a change in their price.
