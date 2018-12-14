A healthcare worker visits a patient at home in central Switzerland (Keystone)

Swiss people are often unaware of their rights concerning home care: 80% don’t know that financial assistance for those in need doesn’t depend on income or wealth, according to a survey by price comparison website comparis.ch and the University of Lucerne.

The consequence is that some of the almost 350,000 home-care patients in Switzerland and their relatives miss out on financial aid of up to CHF22,560 ($22,620) per year, Comparisexternal link said on Friday. It pointed out that a need for assistance was the only determining factor for receiving the allowance.

The situation is the same for the right to supplementary benefits and welfare, it said.

“In the jungle of financial aid concerning the health and welfare systems, the maximum allowances go above all to the best-informed or best-advised people. It would be preferable for the aid to benefit mainly those who actually need it,” said Felix Schneuwly, a health insurance expert at Comparis.

In addition, 23% of respondents were unaware that their basic insurance contributed to home-care costs if they are medically prescribed. However, domestic help is not covered by basic insurance, something not known by 60% of respondents.









Keystone-SDA/ts

