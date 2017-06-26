Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Gripping competition held in Switzerland Jun 26, 2017 - 12:03 Brute force, teamwork and raw muscles are on display at the international tug of war tournament in Switzerland. Men and women compete in mixed teams, combining their collective weight to brawl with adversaries by trying to pull the other team over the finishing line. The sport is strenuous but also relies on tactics and teamwork. It takes strength and rhythm, standing your ground and knowing which moment to attack. This year, on the last weekend of June, Engelberg's tug of war club in central Switzerland hosted the international tournament for the first time. Almost 40 teams from eight nations competed in six categories. Many were preparing for the World Games for tug of war, which will take place in Poland in late July.