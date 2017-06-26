Brute force, teamwork and raw muscles are on display at the international tug of war tournament in Switzerland.
Men and women compete in mixed teams, combining their collective weight to brawl with adversaries by trying to pull the other team over the finishing line. The sport is strenuous but also relies on tactics and teamwork. It takes strength and rhythm, standing your ground and knowing which moment to attack.
This year, on the last weekend of June, Engelberg's tug of war club in central Switzerland hosted the international tournament for the first time. Almost 40 teams from eight nations competed in six categories. Many were preparing for the World Games for tug of war, which will take place in Poland in late July.