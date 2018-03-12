Since the turn of the century, the orangutan population in Borneo has fallen by more than half. Rainforest clearance is depriving them of their natural habitat. Regina Frey, President of the Swiss-based PanEco foundation, works with the Sumatran orangutan conservation programme. She says that in addition to direct efforts on behalf of the orangutans (confiscation, evacuation, rehabilitation and resettlement), lobbying, research and awareness-raising work is also crucial. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
Help needed Swiss campaigner calls for urgent action to save orangutans
