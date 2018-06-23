The dome of the Sphinx observatory at the Jungfraujoch research station

Room for administering illegal drugs at the addiction contact point for the region of Basel

The cool room of the halal slaughterhouse in Buckten, northern Switzerland

Collection of stuffed animals and curiosities belonging to an illusionist and collector of rare things in Zurich

Photo gallery of hidden places in Switzerland

What do a pink “pacification cell” in a high-security prison, the Federal Council’s secret meeting room, Dignitas’s room where people carry out assisted suicide and the research station inside the Jungfraujoch mountain ridge have in common? They are all inaccessible to most people.

As part of the art project HIDDENexternal link, art historian Catherine Iselin and photographer Kostas Maros looked into what makes hidden places so fascinating. They found 25 places across Switzerland that are closed off to most people, unknown or known but unphotographed.

Iselin and Maros say they hunted for the unusual, the strange and the unique. The resulting images have been displayed in an exhibition and a bookexternal link.



All of the locations share the quality of arousing curiosity or leaving a deep impression.

