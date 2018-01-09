Images of the avalanche in Zermatt.

This content was published on January 9, 2018 9:48 AM Jan 9, 2018 - 09:48

Aerial photographs of avalanches between Täch and Zermatt on January 4.

Roads were closed as a result but the protective galleries on the Matterhorn Railway line ensured rail services were not disrupted at the time. Images courtesy Air Zermatt.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.