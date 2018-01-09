Images of the avalanche in Zermatt.
Aerial photographs of avalanches between Täch and Zermatt on January 4.
Roads were closed as a result but the protective galleries on the Matterhorn Railway line ensured rail services were not disrupted at the time. Images courtesy Air Zermatt.
